At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday all northbound lanes were closed for the cleanup and investigation.

HOUSTON — Houston police continue to investigate what they reported as a possible fatal motorcycle crash late Sunday on the Southwest Freeway.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes just after the Greenbriar exit, in the Montrose area.

At about 8:30 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed for the cleanup and investigation.

Police tweeted that the crash may end up being a fatal.

Further details were not immediately released.