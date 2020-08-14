Southwest Freeway near West Loop will be closed in both directions this weekend

The closure is part of construction for the IH-69 /IH-610 Interchange Project.

HOUSTON — There are some major freeway closures happening the weekend of Aug. 15 that you need to be aware of.

The IH-69 northbound and southbound lanes from S. Rice Avenue to the West Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Northbound traffic -- take connector to IH 610 southbound. Take the Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 frontage road. Make a u-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 the northbound frontage road. Take the first entrance ramp onto IH 610 and then take the connector to IH 69 northbound. Southbound traffic -- follow construction detour ramp. Continue along the construction detour back onto IH 69 southbound.

The 610 northbound and southbound connectors to IH-69 southbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Take connector to IH-69 northbound. Take the Weslayan Street exit onto the IH-69 northbound frontage road. U-turn at Weslayan Street onto the IH-69 southbound frontage road. Take the first entrance ramp onto IH-69.

The IH-69 northbound entrance ramp from Foutainview will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Traffic facing the east should take a right (south) onto Fountain View Dr. East and south facing traffic take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr then take a left (north) onto Weslayan. Take a right (east) onto the IH-69 Northbound frontage road then take the entrance onto IH-69 northbound frontage road. North facing traffic continue north and take a left (west) onto the IH-69 southbound frontage road. Take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr the take a left (north) onto Weslayan. Take a right (east) onto IH-69 northbound frontage road the take the entrance onto IH-69.

