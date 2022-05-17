All southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet closed due to crash

At least two people were injured. One of them was ejected from their vehicle, police said.

HOUSTON — A crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-69/Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet.

Houston police are reporting two vehicles were involved in this crash.

At least two people were injured. One of them was ejected, police said.

You'll want to find a different route if your normal commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram