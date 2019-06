A pallet of nails fell off a truck and disrupted traffic on the Southwest Freeway.

Two southbound lanes and the right shoulder were blocked near Williams Way and the Grand Parkway.

There were several vehicles disabled, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

