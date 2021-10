One lane remains open for cars to pass.

HOUSTON — Multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet are closed due to a major crash.

Houston Transtar is reporting at least four vehicles involved.

We are working to gather more details on this crash including how it happened and if there are any other injuries.

There is one lane that is open for cars to pass, but if you're headed this way, you may want to find an alternate route.

A four vehicle crash is causing major delays on US 59 inbound near Bissonnet. All but one lane is blocked. Find another route. #houtraffic

CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 8, 2021