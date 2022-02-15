x
Southwest Freeway bridge work continues to choke southbound traffic at Gessner

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue this week along I-69 at Gessner.
HOUSTON — It's caused some heavy delays in southwest Houston this week, and now it appears they'll continue for a little while longer.

Road crews have had a number of southbound lanes of I-69/US 59 at Gessner closed while they perform bridge work.

Now, TxDOT officials say that work will continue, though they expect it to be completed later this week.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you through this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

