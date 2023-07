One person was killed in the crash. Traffic is being forced off the Beltway at Bissonnet.

HOUSTON — One person died Thursday in a crash on the Southwest Freeway just before Beltway 8.

The 2-vehicle crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. It involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, according to police.

All of the Southwest Freeway's southbound lanes were impacted.

Drivers were forced to get off the freeway at Bissonnet due to the crash.

