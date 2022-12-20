Traffic alert: Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down Southwest Freeway near Highway 288

HOUSTON — A jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking the Southwest Freeway inbound near Highway 288 early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.
Motorists should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene. Rain has made for wet roadways this morning so give yourself more time.
WEATHER: A look at your daily forecast.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 1:30 a.m. As of 5 a.m., all mainlanes remained closed.
No injuries have been reported.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
