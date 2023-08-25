What major Houston roads are closed this weekend

Weekend road work you need to know.

HOUSTON — If you're hitting the road this weekend, there's a major area you're going to want to avoid.

All lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop near the Galleria will be closed in both directions starting Friday at 8 p.m. for continued construction. It is scheduled to reopen Monday at 5 a.m

Other ramps will be closed at the same time. So, expect delays this weekend and consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

As a detour, Houston Transtar suggests:

Southwest Freeway southbound traffic could get on the 610 northbound connector. Then take the San Felipe Road exit, U-turn at San Felipe and then take the next entrance ramp to 610 southbound main lanes before getting on the Southwest Freeway connector.

Southwest Freeway northbound traffic could take the 610 southbound connector. Then take the Bellaire Boulevard exit before getting on the 610 northbound ramp. You'll then take the Southwest Freeway northbound connector.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving. Completion is expected in mid-2024.