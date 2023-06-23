Southwest Freeway to close in both directions in Sugar Land this weekend

TxDOT says the closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and will run until 5 a.m. Monday.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Southwest Freeway is scheduled to close in both directions at the Oyster Creek Bridge in Sugar Land starting tonight, according to police.

The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin the closure at 9 p.m. and it will run until 5 a.m. Monday. They said this complete closure is needed to shift all lanes to the west onto the newly constructed Southbound Oyster Creek Bridge.

The closure is part of a 13-month-long reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Southwest Freeway bridge at Oyster Creek.

For southbound traffic, drivers will exit the frontage road towards Highway 6 and be allowed to re-enter the freeway before Highway 6.

For northbound traffic, drivers will exit to the frontage road towards Williams Trace Boulevard and be allowed to re-enter the freeway before Williams Trace.

TxDOT is asking drivers to be mindful of work crews, expect traffic delays, and when possible, avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.

