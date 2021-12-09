One dead in fiery crash on SW Freeway at W. Bellfort; all southbound lanes shut down

The crash involved three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

HOUSTON — The southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near W. Bellfort have been shut down for several hours due to a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler.

One person has been confirmed dead in this three-vehicle crash.

This happened at about 5:20 a.m.

Houston police said a car and an 18-wheeler were traveling along the freeway when they crashed into each other. The cause of this crash is unknown at this time.

The impact of the crash caused the 18-wheeler to roll to the feeder road of the freeway. This is when a third vehicle crashed into the 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to lose its fuel. A big fire then broke out along the freeway, police said.

The driver of the car in the initial crash was confirmed dead on scene.

Police said they have not found the driver of the 18-wheeler. They are not sure if this driver ran away after the crash or if the driver's body was burned when the truck caught fire.

Police did not give any details on the condition of the third driver who crashed into the 18-wheeler.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours so if you're headed this way, you're going to want to find an alternate route.

Heavy truck/ vehicle fire incident still working this morning on I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Bellfort. All southbound mainlanes of I-69 blocked approaching the crash scene. TxDOT crews assisting. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/r9cZDxU5A1 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 12, 2021

Check back for updates.