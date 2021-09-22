Traffic Alert: Southwest Freeway shut down at 610 West Loop this weekend for interchange project

The closure is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — Southwest Freeway will be closed both ways once again as Texas Department of Transportation crews continues its I-610 interchange project.

The closure will be at the I-610 West Loop. It's scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, crews will continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

They're scheduled to complete the ramp later this year.

TxDOT officials said they're already planning on another closure in the same area for the weekend of Oct. 1 - Oct. 4. More details to come.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Live traffic map

About the project