South Loop eastbound exit to S Main/Buffalo Speedway closed for emergency repairs

HOUSTON — The I-610 South Loop eastbound exit to S Main St./Buffalo Speedway closed Wednesday for emergency repairs, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to remain through Thursday morning so if you travel this way for work, you may want to find an alternate route.

