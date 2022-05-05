Crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of I-610 South Loop near Almeda

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON — UPDATE: This crash has cleared. All eastbound lanes are now open.

PREVIOUS INFO: All eastbound lanes of I-610 South Loop near Almeda are closed due to a two-vehicle crash, Houston police report.

Police said this may be a crash involving an intoxicated driver.

The eastbound lanes have been closed for several minutes now. It's unknown when they will reopen.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

