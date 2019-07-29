SUGAR LAND, Texas — Some southbound lanes have reopened on the Southwest Freeway near Dairy Ashford after an 18-wheeler overturned Monday afternoon.

The City of Sugar Land initially said the big rig spilled gas on the Southwest Freeway from Highway 90 to Williams Trace. Sugar Land Police later said the truck made an illegal lane change on the freeway and hit a car before overturning.

Officials said no one was injured.

Three lanes reopened Monday evening, but officials said they may close again as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler from the barrier on the freeway.

TxDOT officials said the closure of some lanes is expected to continue overnight as crews try to clear the truck.

