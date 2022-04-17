Several people injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Baytown area

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several people were ejected in the crash. At least one was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday in a major crash in the Baytown area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the crash at about 9:30 p.m.

He said it happened in the 8200 block of Wade Road, which is just north of I-10 between Beltway 8 and the Grand Parkway.

Gonzalez said one person was flown to an area hospital and several others were taken by ambulance.

He said the crash involved several vehicles and several people were ejected.

He also said one person was trapped in a vehicle.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.