MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A major accident has closed all lanes on I-45 North, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable.

We're told two children and a woman were seriously injured.

The accident happened Saturday morning north of Willis at Calvary Road. Deputies said traffic is being diverted at Long Street.

Two medical helicopters and multiple fire and EMS units are on the scene.

Deputies have not released information on how many vehicles were involved.

For drivers trying to avoid the traffic delay, troopers suggest taking State Highway 75 to get around the crash scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.