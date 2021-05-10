Rescue crews from Seabrook, Kemah and Nassau Bay worked the scene.

SEABROOK, Texas — Seabrook police are investigating a crash that critically hurt two people late Sunday at a roundabout.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip with no audio from i45Now

The crash was reported after 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Repsdorph.

It appeared a white Dodge Charger lost control at a roundabout intersection before flying through a parking lot and into the side of a CVS store. The vehicle ended up wedged between the side of the building and a light pole.

Firefighters cut off the roof of the car to pull out two people inside. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Their status as of Monday morning was not known.

