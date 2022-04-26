Possible road rage incident leads to crash on Katy Freeway, witnesses say

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. and is causing major traffic delays.

HOUSTON — A potential road rage incident between vehicles resulted in a crash that's causing major delays on the Katy Freeway, multiple witnesses tell KHOU 11 News.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the Katy Freeway's eastbound lanes at Fry Road.

Witnesses say the incident involved two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed.

One of the vehicles went across all lanes of traffic before crashing and ending up on its side, according to witnesses.

Traffic is stop and go all the way back to Mason Road, causing major delays for those heading inbound.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

