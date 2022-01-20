TxDOT crews to pretreat elevated roadways ahead of wintery weather today

Toll Road Authority to pretreat toll roads and monitor hazardous conditions.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation has crews heading out this afternoon to pretreat elevated structures throughout the Houston area.

Wintery weather will be possible across Southeast Texas tonight through Friday morning, according to the KHOU 11 Weather Team.

The wintry weather begins as a cold rain this afternoon, then may transition over to a mix of rain and sleet or snow by Friday morning. Whatever falls should be very light, so no significant winter precipitation accumulations are expected.

Motorists mainly need to monitor bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT crews will spray a salt/water mix to prevent icing. When on the roads this afternoon, please be on the lookout for crews.

The Fred Hartman Bridge (SH 146) Sidney Sherman Bridge (610 East Loop), Pierce Elevated (I-45 downtown), and connector ramps along SH 99 are all spots @TxDOTHouston officials tell my colleague @MichelleKHOU they'll be pretreating. @KHOU #houwx #txwx https://t.co/cpzeWJt4i3 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 20, 2022

TxDOT crews will be treating:

The Pierce Elevated on I-45 through downtown Houston

The 610 East Loop Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel

The Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown

The connector ramps along the Grand Parkway/Highway 99

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said it elevated its emergency operational status to Level 3 for “increased readiness.” They along with Toll Road deputies and their response team will be monitoring the roadways for hazardous conditions.

HCTRA said their crews will also be out prepping roadways to pretreat them to prevent and battle icing. They added that overnight crews will also conduct roadway temperature checks on elevated structures using hand-held infrared thermometers.

HCTRA will close any impassable elevated roadway and traffic will be diverted to the service road until the affected section has been treated by spreader crews and deemed passable.

All HCTRA road closures will be posted on the Houston TranStar’s Real-Time Traffic map at www.houstontranstar.org.

What does wintry mix mean?

Wintry mix is a combination of several kinds of winter precipitation. There are several factors that lead to it.

What is black ice?

Black ice is one of the most dangerous conditions for drivers when the weather gets cold. The reason is quite simple -- it’s really hard to see.

Black ice is almost perfectly clear with no trapped air pockets. It is only black because of the paved road underneath.

So what do you do if you hit a black ice? It may be counter-intuitive for drivers. If you feel your wheels slipping take your foot off the gas, resist the urge to slam down your brake pedal and coast until you get traction again. If you start to skid, steer into the skid instead of away from it.