HOUSTON – There will be road closures next week as the Houston Rockets tip off against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Fans are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach Toyota Center and surrounding areas.

Pay close attention.

Full Road Closures

La Branch St. at Dallas St.

Polk at Crawford.

Please see below for suggested routes to Toyota Center and Toyota Tundra Garage

TRAVELING US-59 N

Toyota Center

-Exit Gray Ave./Pierce Ave. and proceed North to Gray Street

-Gray Street West to San Jacinto St. North

- San Jacinto Street north to Leeland Street east

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING US-59 S

Toyota Center

- Exit Jackson St and proceed south to Congress Street

- Congress Street west to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-45 N

Toyota Center

- Exit Houston Ave / Memorial Dr and proceed north to Memorial Dr - Memorial Drive east onto Rusk Street

- Rusk Street east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-45 S

Toyota Center

- Exit McKinney St and proceed east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-10 E

Toyota Center

- Exit I-45 S Galveston

- Exit McKinney St and proceed east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-10 W

Toyota Center

- Exit US-59 S Downtown

- Exit Hamilton St and proceed south to Congress Street

- Congress Street west to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

