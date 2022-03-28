Rider dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash, deputies say

Deputies say the driver was separated from the motorcycle after hitting the center median.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

This incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at FM 2920 near the I-45 feeder road.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, the victim accelerated at a high rate of speed, which left him unable to make his turn.

The victim then hit a center median, which separated him from the motorcycle, according to deputies.

Once first responders arrived, they say they discovered the motorcyclist with no signs of life.

The victim has not been identified. Deputies said the only factor at this time could be speed and that there was no signs of contact with another vehicle or signs of alcohol playing a role.