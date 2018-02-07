HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A motorcycle rider died after being thrown from their bike along the North Freeway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 19500 block of the North Freeway.

The rider was heading south along the feeder road when they tried to enter the mainlanes of traffic and struck a median separating the ramp from the freeway. Deputies said the rider was thrown from their bike and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

© 2018 KHOU