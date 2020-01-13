HOUSTON — Heads up, Galleria-area drivers: A major ramp is officially closed for the next two months.

The Texas Department of Transportation closed the I-610 West Loop entrance ramp southbound from Westheimer and Alabama streets at 9 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be building forms, bridge columns and other foundations for a new connector ramp. It’s part of the larger redesign of the I-610/US-59 interchange, which is slated to finish in 2024.

The Hidalgo Street exit from the southbound I-610 feeder road is closed permanently.

“We understand it may be difficult for some folks trying to get through that area, but it’s going to improve mobility once we get the connector ramps,” said Danny Perez, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s Houston office. “There’s a lot of work going on in that community and that area to get folks moving.”

Drivers can still reach U.S. Highway 59 northbound and southbound from that area.

Perez says TxDOT will have detours in place. He recommends taking U.S. Highway 59 to either Weslayan Street or Chimney Rock Road, then making a U-turn to reach I-610 southbound.

TxDOT’s data from 2018 shows more than 300,000 cars passed through the I-610/US-59 area on an average day.

