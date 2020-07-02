HOUSTON — All southbound/outbound lanes of I-69 the Southwest Freeway were closed in Fort Bend County early Friday.

Houston TranStar reported a two-vehicle crash and hazmat spill occurred near Spur 529 just before 5 a.m. The crash is just west of the Richmond area.

All mainlanes were still blocked as of 7:10 a.m.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions/incidents

An assistant chief at the Rosenberg Police Department tells us the hazmat scene is due to 75,000 pounds of pork that spilled on the road when an 18-wheeler flipped on its side.

At this time there's no confirmation on injuries involved.

Check back for updates to this developing story as to when the roadway will reopen.

