Possible carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Galveston to Houston area

The chase ended in a crash on the South Loop ramp headed eastbound from the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON — A possible carjacking suspect led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday that started in Galveston and ended in the Houston area headed towards the Ship Channel, officials said.

Details are limited but the chase ended in a crash on the I-610 eastbound ramp from the Gulf Freeway.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours due to an investigation but has since reopened.

At least one person was detained.

