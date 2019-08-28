HOUSTON — Firefighters worked to free a man who was trapped in a wrecked pickup truck along the Katy Freeway early Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway between Washington and TC Jester.

Police and firefighters arrived to find a rolled pickup lying upside down on a steep embankment. The front of the pickup was pointed toward the freeway's mainlines.

It was not immediately clear how the truck ended up on the embankment.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

Firefighters said the driver was the only one in the vehicle. It took about 10 minutes to free him.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known at this time.

The freeway fully reopened after 2 a.m.

