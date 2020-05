The deadly incident was first reported at about 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, according to Houston TranStar.

HOUSTON — A person was struck and killed on the Southwest Freeway on Wednesday morning, shutting down all southbound lanes just south of Westpark.

Houston police reported the incident occurred at Bellaire before 11 a.m.

Houston TranStar indicated two vehicles were involved in an incident at the location. No further details were immediately available.