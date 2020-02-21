HOUSTON — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in northeast Houston early Friday, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene, according to Houston police.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 a.m. on Tidwell near Lockwood.

Views from Houston TranStar showed multiple vehicles stopped near the scene of the incident, but police confirm the driver who hit the man was not among them.

Witnesses said the car that struck him briefly stopped but kept eventually going. They said the man may have been having a psychotic event, and may have approached cars acting erratic running down the road, reported KHOU 11's Michelle Choi.

At least one witness reported hearing gunfire.

Police are investigating not just at the scene of the hit-and-run but also at a nearby motel where the victim was apparently staying.

Police later said the driver who hit the man returned to the scene and is cooperating in the investigation. At this time no charges or names have been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

