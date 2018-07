FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A driver was killed when he or she was thrown from a crash early Monday near George Ranch High School in the Richmond area.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened before sunrise in the 8100 block of FM 762.

Major crash: 8100 FM 762 near George Ranch HS. One vehicle rollover. Driver ejected. Both directions closed. Not likely to be cleared for a few hours. (0341) #Houtraffic pic.twitter.com/jqJQ1CPSfj — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 16, 2018

Traffic at the 8100 FM 762 is shut down in both directions due to fatality accident. Alternate route will need to be made due to unknown how long lanes will be closed. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 16, 2018

Deputies tweeted only one vehicle was involved in the rollover crash, which closed FM 762 in both directions.

Further details were not immediately released.

The roadway has since reopened.

