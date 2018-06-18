HOUSTON -- All northbound lanes of I-45 North reopened just before 8 a.m. following a deadly multiple-car crash early Monday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at West Road.

Houston police say the incident started with a crash between two vehicles. A person got out of a car after the crash but then was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The victim was thrown into the mainlanes and was struck by more drivers, including a sheriff's deputy.

The victim died at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

During the crash, a concrete barrier was damaged, sending debris onto the frontage road below. A Jeep struck the debris and also crashed into a fence around a nearby business.

Photos: I-45 North shut down after person hit by multiple cars, killed

