Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing road in Houston’s East End

The incident happened near the east side light rail line on Wednesday evening.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an incident that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening in the East End community.

The deadly crash was reported on Harrisburg at Latham around 7 p.m., according to Lt. Crowson.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Corvette while crossing the road in a crosswalk.

“The Corvette was going westbound on Harrisburg, there are some indications at a high rate of speed,” said Lt. Crowson.

The victim, an adult male, died at the scene.

The driver stayed and spoke with police. Investigators do not believe the driver was intoxicated.