Fairmont Parkway shut down in Pasadena following wreck involving motorcycle officer

According to police, the officer suffered minor injuries.

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena officer suffered minor injuries Friday morning in a wreck on the Fairmont Parkway.

It happened at the intersection of Fairmont Parkway at Center Street. According to Pasadena police, the officer who was on a motorcycle was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At this point, we don’t have word on what led to the wreck. From Air 11, we could see that one other car was in the intersection near the officer's motorcycle.

Fairmont Parkway eastbound at Manordale and Center Street southbound at Fairmont Parkway were both shut down for the investigation.