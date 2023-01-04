Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend

HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of.
The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.
The construction will require roads to close. If you plan on driving I-10 east between I-69 and Wayside, you will need to find another route.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
