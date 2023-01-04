Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend

If you plan on driving on parts of I-10 on the east side this weekend, you'll need to find another route.

HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.

The construction will require roads to close. If you plan on driving I-10 east between I-69 and Wayside, you will need to find another route.

This weekend @UnionPacific crews will be doing work on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. This will require the closure of the I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes between I-69 and Wayside staring Friday at 9pm until Jan. 9 at 5am. Seek alternate route during closure. pic.twitter.com/PZi5IjQ6VO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 4, 2023

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram