Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend

If you plan on driving on parts of I-10 on the east side this weekend, you'll need to find another route.
HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of. 

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.

The construction will require roads to close. If you plan on driving I-10 east between I-69 and Wayside, you will need to find another route. 

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

