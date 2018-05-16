FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 69 is closed in the Beasley area due to an overturned tanker leaking propane Wednesday morning.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 5 a.m. near Isleib and affects traffic in both directions.
The sheriff's office announced at noon the roadway would likely be closed for the next 12 hours - the rest of the day.
No injuries were reported. The truck was carrying propane which could be seen spewing from the tanker. Authorities and emergency crews from Fort Bend, DPS, TxDOT and Rosenberg are on the scene of the hazmat spill.
Deputies said frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice.
KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas said southbound traffic is being diverted at Spur 10 northbound to Highway 90 Alternate, westbound to FM 1875, and then to southbound on Loop 540. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at FM 2919 northbound to Highway 60, northbound to Highway 90 Alternate eastbound, to Spur 10.
Around 6:30 a.m., a train traveling through the area along I-69 had to be stopped to avoid the spill.