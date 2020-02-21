SPRING, Texas — An overturned big rig and a hazmat spill have the southbound frontage road close along the I-45 North Freeway in the Spring area Friday morning.

This happened near Spring Stuebner Road around 4 a.m. Officials say the big rig, which was carrying scrap metal, attempted to make a U-turn on the frontage road and overturned.

Hydraulic fluid was spilled as a result of the big rig ending up on its side. Crews say the clean-up could take several hours.

Officials said the driver was not hurt in the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter