HOUSTON –

An overturned 18-wheeler carrying a load of beer caused a traffic hangover Tuesday morning on the Eastex Freeway exit connecting to the 610 North Loop.

Take a look 👀 at this! Overturned semi carrying beer 🍺- closing 610 WB ramp near Eastex Fwy NB. Police say the driver was rounding the curve too fast, and the truck flipped. 2 cranes already here to pick it up. I don’t see beer 🍻 but I can smell it! Live report @6:30a #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pQmkXDA3k3 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 1, 2018

UPDATE: crews now trying to upright a semi carrying beer 🍺 that overturned this morning, after driver rounded the curve too fast. He’s okay. This is @Eastex fwy on 610 WB ramp, ramps closed, will open in about 2 hours. I can’t see the 🍻 but I sure can smell it! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ON71VkepKB — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 1, 2018

The semi was found rolled over on its side, in the middle of this busy overpass during the morning rush hour.

The westbound 610 Loop ramp was closed for several hours, as crews worked to try and upright the overturned truck.

Police say the driver rounded the curve a little too fast, tipping the semi over.

***UPDATE*** OVERTURNED 18-WHEELER: EXIT RAMP BLOCKED, I-69 Eastex Fwy NB exit to 610 North Loop WB. Best alternate route is to stay on I-69 NB and exit Crosstimbers and u-turn. Eastbound traffic on 610 is a mess... #KHOUtraffic pic.twitter.com/2yv0xJTGG2 — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) May 1, 2018

Fortunately, the driver wasn’t hurt. But as for the truck itself, and the merchandise inside, it was a different story.

As daylight broke, boxes of Budweiser beer could be seen, some still intact, others broke, sending a steady stream of beer flowing out of the truck.

Crews originally tried to pull the truck up with several air jacks, but when the walls of the truck began buckling, they brought in human muscle.

A group showed up to manually unload boxes of beer from the overturned semi, forming a human chain to make the process more efficient.

At the same time, hazmat crews are busy soaking up the spilled oil and the beer.

RAW VIDEO: 18-wheeler carrying beer overturns on Eastex exit ramp

