HOUSTON — Two children were injured and another person was killed in a 4-vehicle crash on the Katy Freeway early Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The children, a 3-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Houston police say another person was killed in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

The children were passengers in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, HPD said. The driver hit a disabled vehicle on the freeway near Greenhouse Road around 6:40 a.m.

The main lanes reopened just after 11:30 a.m., but the managed lanes are still closed. HPD said around noon that those lanes are expected to reopen soon.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

