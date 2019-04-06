HOUSTON — Drivers who take Highway 59 into downtown Houston may want to alter their route next week.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, TxDOT is closing one lane of Highway 59 from Chimney Rock to Weslayan. That means 59 North will go from four to three lanes.

TxDOT will restripe the northbound lanes and temporarily close two alternate mainlanes starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will last until early 2020 because of the big construction project to revamp the interchange with Interstate 610.

