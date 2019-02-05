HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-45 North were shut down early Thursday due to a deadly crash.

The incident happened near Tidwell at about 1:20 a.m.

Houston police say a vehicle crashed into the guardrail for unknown reasons and was then struck by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sped away, and then a third car came along and struck the first vehicle again.

Both vehicles caught fire, and the driver of the first vehicle died at the scene, police say.

The third driver remained at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues at this time.

The Texas Department of Transportation was called in to inspect the roadway for damage.

The freeway reopened just before 6 a.m.

