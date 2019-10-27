HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the North Freeway near Parker Road are closed due to a fatal accident.

Police said one person is dead after getting hit by a vehicle.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, two cars were involved in a minor accident on the freeway. Police said one of the vehicles involved stopped in the left lane of moving traffic and the driver and the passenger got out of the car to assess damages.

While the two people were standing at the back of the car, a Good Samiritan stopped to check on them, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. However, another vehicle came along and rear-ended the Good Samaritan's car, causing their car to slam into a woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The DA's office said they are investigating the driver who caused the crash to see if they may have been intoxicated.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

If you’re headed this way, then you may want to find another route. Police did not say when they will reopen the northbound lanes of the North Freeway.

Check back for updates.

