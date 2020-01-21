HOUSTON — A deputy was involved in a motorcycle crash during the morning rush hour on I-10, the Katy Freeway early Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. in the outbound lanes near Kirkwood, just west of Beltway 8.

Details about the deputy's condition have not been confirmed, but authorities at the scene said he was "alert and talking" when he was taken away by ambulance. Houston police said the deputy works for Liberty County.

As of 7 a.m. three westbound lanes and the managed/HOV lane westbound were impacted.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

Houston TranStar reports there were two vehicles involved in the crash, and another crash involving two more vehicles was reported not far away - also impacting the outbound/westbound lanes near Dairy Ashford.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter