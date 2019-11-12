HOUSTON — Northbound lanes of I-45 at the Pierce Elevated will be closed through rush hour Wednesday after a crane struck a bridge.

The lanes are expected to be closed through rush hour, snarling traffic in the area.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route if you're heading to downtown from the south side of the city.

Drivers headed north on 45 will be diverted to the U.S. 59 connector on the south side of downtown.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Via Air 11 footage, something could be seen spilled on the freeway, but it's unclear what it was.

