TxDOT: North Loop WB at Wayside could be shut down for hours after truck overturns

In a tweet, the Texas Department of Transportation says you may wan to look for alternate routes.

HOUSTON — If your drive takes you on the North Loop on the northeast side of town, you may want to find a different route. That’s because a truck accident has all main lanes blocked and they may be shut down for a while.

It’s happening on the westbound lanes of the Loop at Wayside. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the shutdown could last for hours.

Heavy truck incident has all mainlanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside closed. TxDOT crews on scene to assist with cleanup. Expect closure to be in place for multiple hours. Plan ahead and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mLnVWCIYKF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 2, 2022

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

