TxDOT: North Loop WB at Wayside could be shut down for hours after truck overturns

HOUSTON — If your drive takes you on the North Loop on the northeast side of town, you may want to find a different route. That’s because a truck accident has all main lanes blocked and they may be shut down for a while.
It’s happening on the westbound lanes of the Loop at Wayside. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the shutdown could last for hours.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.