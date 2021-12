Houston police say the driver lost control near Highway 290 and slammed into some barrel dividers.

HOUSTON — One person dies after being ejected from their vehicle on the North Loop Friday night.

According to Houston police, the driver was northbound near the 290 connector when they lost control and crashed into some barrel dividers.

The driver was ejected and thrown 30 to 50 feet below before being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

