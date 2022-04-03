North Freeway shut down at Richey Road due to 3-vehicle crash, sheriff says

The northbound main lanes of I-45 were shut down Sunday due to a three-vehicle crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The northbound main lanes of I-45 were shut down Sunday due to a major crash.

One person was critically injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Gonzalez said one of the vehicles involved in the crash went airborne and landed on the feeder road.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be shut down.

