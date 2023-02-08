x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

North Freeway northbound reopens at Tidwell after chase ends in fiery crash

Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash.
Credit: Houston Transtar

HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the North Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after TxDOT said a chase ended in a fiery crash.

Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash.

Houston Transtar reported three vehicles being involved.

Check back for any updates.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.

More Videos

In Other News

Deputies investigating deadly crash involving big rig, pickup in Fulshear

Before You Leave, Check This Out