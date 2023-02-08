North Freeway northbound reopens at Tidwell after chase ends in fiery crash

Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash.

HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the North Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after TxDOT said a chase ended in a fiery crash.

Houston Transtar reported three vehicles being involved.

Major crash/ vehicle fire following police chase has all mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway northbound at Tidwell blocked. Seek alternate route! pic.twitter.com/5YtpaMr9Rz — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 8, 2023

