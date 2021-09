This closure has been going on since 7 a.m. It's unclear how much longer it will last.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the North Freeway near Hogan Street are closed after an 18-wheeler flipped to its side.

This closure has been going on since 7 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash and no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear how much longer this portion of the North Freeway will be closed.

You're going to want to find another route if you're headed this way.

I-45 North Freeway (northbound) @ I-10, overturned 18-wheeler has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 11, 2021