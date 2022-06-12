Traffic alert: North Freeway shut down heading north near Airline due to multi-vehicle crash

The wreck was reported a little before 6 a.m.

HOUSTON — There's a traffic alert you need to know about if you're heading north this morning. All lanes of the North Freeway at Airline are shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to Houston police.

The wreck was reported just before 6 a.m. The feeder road is open and KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said alternates are U.S. 59 or the Hardy Toll Road.

At this point, we don't know what led to the wreck or if there were any injuries. We'll post updates as we get them.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.