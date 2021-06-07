All southbound lanes of 45/North Freeway near Beltway 8 closed due to crash

The freeway has been closed since noon.

HOUSTON — All of the southbound lanes of I-45N (North Freeway) near the Beltway are closed due to a crash involving three vehicles, police said.

The details of this crash are limited, but Houston police said this is a possible hit-and-run involving a black Volvo and a blue Honda that drove away after the crash before police arrived.

One person had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear how many other people were involved.

There's no word on how long the closure will last, but Houston Transtar reports the southbound lanes have been closed since noon.

I-45 North southbound at Beltway 8-North all mainlanes blocked due to major crash. pic.twitter.com/EyjsEAeavN — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 7, 2021

Check back for any updates.