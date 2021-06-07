x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Traffic

All southbound lanes of 45/North Freeway near Beltway 8 closed due to crash

The freeway has been closed since noon.
Credit: Houston Transtar

HOUSTON — All of the southbound lanes of I-45N (North Freeway) near the Beltway are closed due to a crash involving three vehicles, police said.

The details of this crash are limited, but Houston police said this is a possible hit-and-run involving a black Volvo and a blue Honda that drove away after the crash before police arrived. 

One person had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It's unclear how many other people were involved. 

There's no word on how long the closure will last, but Houston Transtar reports the southbound lanes have been closed since noon. 

Check back for any updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

 

 